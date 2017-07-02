A Beautiful Constraint by Adam Morgan
"It's a worldview changer" Read moreCategory: Entrepreneurship
A Whack on the Side of the Head by Roger Van Oeck
"On Overcoming Resistance and Getting Creative" Read moreCategory: Creativity
A Whole New Mind by Daniel H Pink
"Wow! A Whole New Mind is one of those rare books that marks a turning point" Read moreCategory: Psychology
Abundance by Peter H. Diamandis
"Peter brings an open heart and exhaustive research to this almost-academic book that's a direct answer to the cassandras that would end it all right now..." Read moreCategory: Social
All Marketers Are Liars by Seth Godin
"Seth's most important book about the art of marketing" Read moreCategory: Marketing
Already Dead by Charlie Huston
"Charlie Huston used one of his books (no longer free) to get me hooked on the rest of the series. Get one free, buy three. Backwards but effective." Read moreCategory: Fiction
Anything You Want by Derek Sivers
"Anything You Want is a business book like no other. Derek Sivers built a business a different way, a human way. He did it with no investment and a series of apparently crazy principles. And they work. They worked for him and they might work for you. A brilliant book." Read moreCategory: Entrepreneurship
Art is Work by Milton Glaser
"Milton Glaser does the work. Loudly and with pride and generosity, he has long led the way in thinking about the work and why it matters. This is mostly a portfolio, but the writing here will make you think." Read moreCategory: Creativity
Awakening the Buddha Within by Lama Surya Das
"There are countless books for Westerners in search of the simple insights of Buddhism. This book is quite detailed and serious." Read moreCategory: Spirituality
Bad Monkeys by Matt Ruff
"Matt Ruff writes fun, compelling novels, and this one is far and away his best. It's a little bit of Fight Club, but told in a fascinating locked room interview style. Worth a think (or three)." Read moreCategory: Fiction
Beat the Reaper by Josh Bazell
"Either you love this stuff or you don't. This one is a find. It starts fast and then speeds up." Read moreCategory: Fiction
Before & After by John McWade
"A book I wish I'd read earlier in my career" Read moreCategory: Design
Before & After Page Design by John McWade
"John McWade is absolutely brilliant. This book is terrific and it doesn't even begin to touch the magic of his newsletter. Well worth your time, I promise." Read moreCategory: Design
Before and After Graphics for Business by John McWade
"Not a lot of theory, not a lot of rules, just useful approaches to common problems." Read moreCategory: Design
Bizarro Heroes by Dan Piraro
"A book I wish I'd read earlier in my career" Read moreCategory: Fiction
Body of Work by Pamela Slim
"A book I wish I'd read earlier in my career" Read moreCategory: Purpose
Call to Action by Bryan Eisenberg
"If you have a web site... don't wait even one minute before checking out: Call To Action: How to Improve Your Conversion Rate. The authors sent me a copy a few weeks ago, but I was too busy writing my ebook to read this. A shame, because I could have stolen countless ideas from them. It's filled with all the facts and details and case studies that I was far too lazy to include in my ebook. Despite the godawful cover, this book is an astonishing bargain. The book is straightforward and gives you direct, clear insight into what's wrong with your site and what to do about it. No fancy metaphors or engaging banter. Just the nuts and bolts and the facts to back them up. I can't conceive of a website that won't benefit from the ideas inside. Still reading this blog? Stop! Go check out this book." Read moreCategory: Design
Chip Kidd: Book One by Chip Kidd
"One guy, one Mac, nothing but tools available to everyone, including you. Chip's a genius, mostly because he has guts." Read moreCategory: Design
Collapse by Jared Diamond
"Jared Diamond makes the story real in his brilliant article and book." Read moreCategory: Fiction
Colleges That Change Lives by Loren Pope
"The more you learn about the industry of marketing colleges, the more skeptical you'll become of the 0,000 famous school degree. Every high school parent in America should read this book." Read moreCategory: Social
Company by Max Barry
"More subtle, but still classic Barry." Read moreCategory: Fiction
Con Ed by Matthew Klein
"Unputdownable. And they'll even teach you a little bit about how people market to themselves." Read moreCategory: Fiction
Crazy Is a Compliment by Linda Rottenberg
"Linda Rottenberg has changed the world, and she wants to show you how." Read moreCategory: Entrepreneurship
Crossing The Chasm by Geoffrey Moore
"This is a key component in my Purple Cow thinking, but with a twist. I'm not as worried about the chasm as I am about the desire of marketers to go for the big middle." Read moreCategory: Marketing
Crush It! by Gary Vaynerchuk
"How do you spell exuberance? It starts with a 'v'." Read moreCategory: Purpose
Ctrl Alt Delete by Mitch Joel
"Mitch Joel is a generous and perceptive blogger. Well worth the daily read. He has a new book. You should buy it." Read moreCategory: Innovation
Daemon by Daniel Suarez
"Hang on to your hats. Rocket-fast modern world science fiction (probably a little too violent, though), with a purpose. Heinlein meets Cory Doctorow." Read moreCategory: Fiction
David and Goliath by Malcolm Gladwell
"Is there a better title for a business book? When I heard what he was up to, I was immediately, insanely jealous. I can think of a hundred authors who could have easily written a book with this title, and done a very good job indeed. That's not what Malcolm delivered. He veers off the expected course early on, and never returns. This isn't a book about trying extra hard and defeating the big guys. No, it's a book about culture, about heroism, and about the choices that each of us make." Read moreCategory: Psychology
Dealers of Lightning by Michael A. Hiltzik
"And the fact that you don't instantly know why PARC is important is reason enough to read this painstakingly researched yet fast and fun history of the Xerox PARC, the Mac, the Internet and everything." Read moreCategory: Non-Fiction
Debt by David Graeber
"The most fascinating book I've read all year is Debt" Read moreCategory: Economics
Developing The Qualities of Success by Zig Ziglar
"Designed to be repeated, put it in your car on autorepeat. A classic" Read moreCategory: Entrepreneurship
Direct mail copy that sells! by Herschell Gordon Lewis
"Herschell gives you enough examples to persuade you he's right. And he's funny." Read moreCategory: Marketing
Do the Work by Steven Pressfield
"If you don't have time, this calls your bluff. Less than a hundred pages, no holds barred. Time to get to it." Read moreCategory: Creativity
